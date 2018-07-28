BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Sep
|2272
|Down
|72
|Sep
|2323
|2333
|2212
|2233
|Down
|82
|Oct
|2272
|Down
|72
|Dec
|2350
|2362
|2251
|2272
|Down
|72
|Mar
|2363
|2372
|2271
|2289
|Down
|67
|May
|2383
|2383
|2287
|2304
|Down
|65
|Jul
|2390
|2390
|2300
|2317
|Down
|63
|Sep
|2403
|2403
|2309
|2326
|Down
|62
|Dec
|2403
|2403
|2315
|2332
|Down
|62
|Mar
|2351
|2351
|2338
|2339
|Down
|62
|May
|2344
|Down
|61