BC-US--Coffee, US

By  Associated Press
2018/07/28 03:19

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Sep 113.60 Up .75
Sep 109.50 110.85 108.70 110.45 Up .90
Oct 113.60 Up .75
Dec 112.80 114.00 111.95 113.60 Up .75
Mar 116.35 117.50 115.50 117.15 Up .80
May 118.65 119.95 117.95 119.55 Up .75
Jul 121.25 122.35 120.50 121.95 Up .75
Sep 123.35 124.55 122.75 124.30 Up .75
Dec 126.75 127.95 126.15 127.60 Up .65
Mar 130.00 130.85 129.50 130.85 Up .65
May 132.05 132.85 131.50 132.85 Up .65
Jul 134.05 134.80 133.40 134.80 Up .65
Sep 136.05 136.75 135.30 136.75 Up .65
Dec 138.60 139.45 138.60 139.45 Up .80
Mar 141.95 Up .85
May 143.75 Up .85