New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Sep
|113.60
|Up
|.75
|Sep
|109.50
|110.85
|108.70
|110.45
|Up
|.90
|Oct
|113.60
|Up
|.75
|Dec
|112.80
|114.00
|111.95
|113.60
|Up
|.75
|Mar
|116.35
|117.50
|115.50
|117.15
|Up
|.80
|May
|118.65
|119.95
|117.95
|119.55
|Up
|.75
|Jul
|121.25
|122.35
|120.50
|121.95
|Up
|.75
|Sep
|123.35
|124.55
|122.75
|124.30
|Up
|.75
|Dec
|126.75
|127.95
|126.15
|127.60
|Up
|.65
|Mar
|130.00
|130.85
|129.50
|130.85
|Up
|.65
|May
|132.05
|132.85
|131.50
|132.85
|Up
|.65
|Jul
|134.05
|134.80
|133.40
|134.80
|Up
|.65
|Sep
|136.05
|136.75
|135.30
|136.75
|Up
|.65
|Dec
|138.60
|139.45
|138.60
|139.45
|Up
|.80
|Mar
|141.95
|Up
|.85
|May
|143.75
|Up
|.85