Meningioma: Market overview

Meningioma is a tumor that arises from the meninges, membranes that surround the brain and spinal cord. Although it is not exactly a brain tumor, it is included in this category because it may compress or squeeze the adjacent brain tissue, nerves, and vessels. It is the most common type of tumor that forms in the head. Most meningiomas grow very slowly, often over many years, without causing symptoms. But in some cases, their effects on adjacent brain tissue, nerves or vessels may cause serious consequence. Since most of the meningiomas grow slowly, they do not always require immediate treatment and can be monitored over time.

According to a senior market research analyst at Technavio, “A surge in the incidence of the primary brain tumors in general and of meningiomas specifically has been registered in many countries during the past decades. It is said that the main reason for this surge could be the aging population, better access to advanced healthcare facilities, and diagnostic procedures, and the changes in coding classification for the meningiomas registered.”

Meningioma: Segmentation analysis

This pipeline analysis report segments the meningioma market based on RoA (oral, intravenous, and intramuscular), targets (PD-1, CDK4 and CDK6, mTORC1/mTORC2, MEK1/MEK2, RTK, NMDA receptor, PP2A, DNA, PDL1, and somatostatin receptor), geographical segmentation (the US, Austria, Spain, France, Italy, and Belgium) and recruitment status (active, not recruiting, completed, not yet recruiting, and recruiting). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Scope of the Report

Regulatory Framework

Drug Development Landscape

Drugs under development Indications coverage

Drug Development Strategies

Therapies employed RoA Therapeutic modality Geographical coverage

Recruitment Strategies

Recruitment status Gender Age

Key Companies

Type of players Company overview

Discontinued or Dormant Molecules

