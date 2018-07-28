NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the sentencing hearing for former New York Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver (all times local):

3:10 p.m.

Former New York Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver has been sentenced to seven years in prison for public corruption.

U.S. District Judge Valerie Caproni announced the sentence Friday at a court in Manhattan.

Silver was once among Albany's most powerful Democrats until he was felled by a corruption scandal.

He was initially found guilty in 2015 of pocketing $4 million illegally by collecting fees from a cancer researcher and real estate developer.

His conviction and 12-year prison sentence were thrown out by an appeals court, but the 74-year-old fared no better at a second trial in May.

In a pre-sentence submission, Silver said he was filled with shame and feared he would die in prison.

___

12:08 a.m.

One of the most powerful politicians in New York before corruption charges abruptly ended his career is scheduled to be sentenced for a second time.

The fate of former Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver on Friday rests with a judge who ordered him imprisoned for 12 years after his first conviction in 2015. That conviction was tossed out by an appeals court that said his trial must conform with a recent Supreme Court ruling redefining the boundaries of corruption law.

At a second trial this spring, a jury again found him guilty of earning nearly $4 million illegally by collecting fees from a cancer researcher and real estate developers.

Prosecutors say the 74-year-old Democrat should spend well over 10 years in prison. Defense attorneys have argued for far less prison time.