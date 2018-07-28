NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 27, 2018--Endava (NYSE:DAVA) opened for trading today on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the ticker symbol “DAVA” following its initial public offering.

Endava is a leading next-generation technology services provider that helps accelerate disruption by delivering rapid evolution to enterprises. Engaging with an approach called Ideation to Production, and delivering using Distributed Enterprise Agile at scale, Endava collaborates with its clients, seamlessly integrating with their teams, catalysing ideation and delivering robust solutions. Endava helps its clients become digital experience-driven businesses by assisting them in their journey from idea generation to development and deployment of products, platforms and solutions.

Endava’s Chief Executive Officer John Cotterell, joined by members of the company’s senior executive team, rang the NYSE Opening Bell® on Friday morning. This IPO marks a significant milestone in Endava’s 18-year journey.

“This IPO is a natural next step in the evolution of our company, and I want to first thank my colleagues, our clients and partners for their contributions to our ongoing story and success,” said John Cotterell, CEO, Endava. “Today marks the beginning of a new phase for our company and we will continue to build on our core purpose of creating an environment and culture that breeds success by caring for our customers as individuals and enabling our people to be the best that they can be.”

Endava has more than 4,700 employees, with nearshore delivery centres located in two EU countries (Romania and Bulgaria), three other in Central European countries (Macedonia, Moldova and Serbia) and four countries in Latin America (Argentina, Colombia, Uruguay and Venezuela). We have close-to-client offices in four Western European countries – Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom, as well as the United States.

About Endava

