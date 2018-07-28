SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 27, 2018--The record-setting season of the Call of Duty World League continues this weekend when the top eight teams from around the world will compete for a $500,000 event prize pool at the CWL Pro League Stage 2 Playoffs, presented by PlayStation®4. The Playoff champions become early favorites for the 2018 Call of Duty World League Championship taking place August 15-19.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180727005464/en/

CWL Pro League Stage 1 playoff champions FaZe Clan will face intense competition this weekend, with top division teams OpTic Gaming and Red Reserve hungry for the first championship of the season. Division B challenger Rise Nation has already captured three CWL Open championships this year and looks to establish its place as a dynasty in Call of Duty esports by winning playoffs.

The eight teams competing at the CWL Pro League Stage 2 playoffs are:

Final placements at the CWL Pro League Stage 2 playoffs will help determine seeding for the 2018 Call of Duty World League Championship.

The 2018 Call of Duty World League Championship kicks off at the MLG Arena from August 15-16 before moving to the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio, from August 17-19. Teams will compete for the majority share of a $1.5 million in prizing – part of this season’s total $4.2 million prize pool. Tickets are available for the Nationwide Arena at MLG.com/CWLChamps.

Fans can tune into all of the broadcast action on MLG.com/CallofDuty and Twitch.tv/CallofDuty. Championship Sunday will also be broadcast live via Twitter on @CODWorldLeague. Matches will also be available to watch via the in-game Call of Duty®: WWII theater within Headquarters on PlayStation®4.

Visit CallofDuty.com/esports and follow the Call of Duty World League on Twitter and Instagram for the latest CWL updates. For live broadcasts and Video on Demand, visit MLG.com/CallofDuty.

About Activision Publishing, Inc.

Headquartered in Santa Monica, California, Activision Publishing, Inc. is a leading global producer and publisher of interactive entertainment. Activision maintains operations throughout the world and is a division of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI), an S&P 500 company. More information about Activision and its products can be found on the company's website, www.activision.com or by following @Activision.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements: Information in this press release that involves Activision Publishing’s expectations, plans, intentions or strategies regarding the future, including statements about the expected dates and features of the CWL Pro League Stage 2 Playoffs and the 2018 Call of Duty World League Championship and the features of the Call of Duty World League, are forward-looking statements, that are not facts and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause Activision Publishing’s actual future results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements set forth in this release include unanticipated product delays and other factors identified in the risk factors sections of Activision Blizzard’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K and any subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. The forward-looking statements in this release are based upon information available to Activision Publishing and Activision Blizzard as of the date of this release, and neither Activision Publishing nor Activision Blizzard assumes any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements believed to be true when made may ultimately prove to be incorrect. These statements are not guarantees of the future performance of Activision Publishing or Activision Blizzard and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond its control and may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations.

© 2018 Major League Gaming Corp. ACTIVISION, CALL OF DUTY and CALL OF DUTY WWII are trademarks of Activision Publishing, Inc. MAJOR LEAGUE GAMING is a trademark of Major League Gaming Corp. All other trademarks and trade names are the properties of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180727005464/en/

CONTACT: Call of Duty World League

Xav de Matos

PR Manager

xdematos@blizzard.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ENTERTAINMENT ELECTRONIC GAMES TECHNOLOGY CONSUMER ELECTRONICS TEENS ONLINE CONSUMER

SOURCE: Activision Publishing, Inc.

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 07/27/2018 01:00 PM/DISC: 07/27/2018 01:01 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180727005464/en