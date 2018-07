Business events scheduled for the coming week

Business events and economic reports scheduled for the coming week:

All times are Eastern.

MONDAY, July 30

WASHINGTON — National Association of Realtors releases pending home sales index for June, 10 a.m.

Caterpillar Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

TUESDAY, July 31

WASHINGTON — Commerce Department releases personal income and spending for June, 8:30 a.m.; Standard & Poor's releases S&P/Case-Shiller index of home prices for May, 9 a.m.; The Conference Board releases the Consumer Confidence Index for July, 10 a.m.; Federal Reserve policymakers begin a two-day meeting to set interest rates.

Pfizer Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

Apple Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market closes.

WEDNESDAY, Aug. 1

WASHINGTON — Payroll processor ADP reports how many jobs private employers added in July, 8:15 a.m.; Institute for Supply Management releases its manufacturing index for July, 10 a.m.; Commerce Department releases construction spending for June, 10 a.m.; Federal Reserve policymakers meet to set interest rates; statement and economic forecast due at 2:00 p.m.; press conference at 2:30 p.m.

DETROIT — Automakers release vehicle sales for July.

Tesla Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market closes.

THURSDAY, Aug. 2

Freddie Mac, the mortgage company, releases weekly mortgage rates, 10 a.m.; Commerce Department releases factory orders for June, 10 a.m.

Aetna Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

Yum Brands Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

FRIDAY, Aug. 3

WASHINGTON — Labor Department releases employment data for July, 8:30 a.m.; Commerce Department releases international trade data for June, 8:30 a.m.; Institute for Supply Management releases its service sector index for July, 10 a.m.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market closes.