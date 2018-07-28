LARUNS, France (AP) — Geraint Thomas retained the yellow jersey on the final mountain stage of the Tour de France on Friday, while Sky teammate and four-time champion Chris Froome lost his spot on the podium.

Slovenian rider Primoz Roglic won the 200.5-kilometer (125-mile) 19th leg through the Pyrenees with an attack on the dangerous descent from the Col d'Aubisque.

Roglic, a former ski jumper who rides for Team Lotto NL-Jumbo, finished 19 seconds ahead of Thomas, with Frenchman Romain Bardet crossing third with the same time.

With the help of a time bonus given to the top three finishers, Thomas increased his lead over Tom Dumoulin to 2 minutes, 5 seconds.

Roglic leapfrogged Froome into third spot overall, 2:24 behind, while the British rider now trails by 2:37.

Only one key stage remains — a 31-kilometer individual time trial through the Basque country on Saturday — before the mostly ceremonial finish in Paris on Sunday.

