SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Latest on the reunification of families separated at the border (all times local):

8:30 a.m.

Trump administration officials say they have reunified all parents with their children that they deemed eligible of those who are in immigration custody.

Homeland Security officials said in a statement that officials would continue to work to reunite families who were not able to be reunified.

As of Thursday officials said more than 1,800 children 5 years and older had been reunified with parents or sponsors.

Updated figures were expected to be provided Friday during a hearing before the federal judge in San Diego overseeing the reunifications.

The judge must now decide how to address the hundreds of still-separated children whose parents were deported and how much time, if any, reunified parents should be allowed to file asylum claims.

___

12:11 a.m.

The Trump administration says more than 1,800 children 5 years and older had been reunited with parents or sponsors hours before the deadline. That includes 1,442 children who were returned to parents in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody, and another 378 who were released under a variety of other circumstances.

But officials say about 700 more remain separated, including 431 whose parents were deported. Those reunions take more time, effort and paperwork as children are returned to Central America.

With the court-ordered deadline passed, the federal judge in San Diego who ordered the reunifications must now decide how to address the hundreds of still-separated children whose parents were deported, as well as how much time, if any, reunified parents should be allowed to file asylum claims.