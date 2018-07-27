Typhoon Jongdari causes flight disruptions

Taipei, July 27 (CNA) Some Taiwan-based airlines have announced changes to their flight schedules for Saturday as Typhoon Jongdari heads toward Japan.

The typhoon, which was 1,090 kilometers south-southeast of Tokyo as of 5 p.m. Friday, was expected to affect the Tokyo area on Saturday afternoon and evening.

EVA Air flight BR108 from Kaohsiung to Narita and return flight BR107 on Saturday, as well as flight BR180 from Taipei to Osaka and return flight BR 179 on Saturday were all called off.

Meanwhile, EVA Air flight BR198 from Taipei to Narita will be delayed to 1:50 p.m. instead of 8:50 a.m. Saturday, and return flight BR197 will be postponed to 7:30 p.m. the same day.

EVA Air flight BR192 from Songshan Airport in Taipei to Haneda Airport in Tokyo and return flight BR191 will both be delayed by four hours Saturday, meaning BR192 is scheduled to leave at 11:40 a.m. instead of 7:40 a.m.

Tigerair Taiwan flight IT280 between Kaohsiung and Narita and return flight IT281 have been canceled Saturday.

Other flights will depart earlier than scheduled. IT206 from Taoyuan to Nagoya is rescheduled to depart at 7:05 a.m. and return flight will leave at 12 p.m., while flight IT200 from Taoyuan to Narita will depart at 4:20 a.m. and return flight ​IT201 will leave at 9:35 a.m. (By Chen Wei-ting and Hsu Hsiao-ling)enditem/ls