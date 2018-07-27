  1. Home
BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/07/27 22:01
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 16 9 .640
Washington 14 11 .560 2
Connecticut 14 12 .538
Chicago 9 17 .346
New York 7 18 .280 9
Indiana 3 23 .115 13½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Seattle 19 7 .731
Minnesota 15 10 .600
Los Angeles 15 11 .577 4
Phoenix 15 11 .577 4
Dallas 14 11 .560
Las Vegas 12 13 .480

___

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

No games scheduled

Saturday's Games

Team Parker at Team Delle Donne, 3:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

No games scheduled