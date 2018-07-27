CHICAGO (AP) — Special home windows intended to muffle jet noise near Chicago's two airports are causing a different problem: bad odors.

The Chicago Department of Aviation insists there are no health risks related to the windows. But deputy aviation commissioner Erin O'Donnell tells WBBM-TV that homeowners should remove the screens. No other remedies are planned until fall.

Reports released Thursday say the smell on hot days is coming from screens coated with polyvinyl chloride. O'Donnell says the odor gets trapped between two panels of glass.

The city has confirmed 612 cases. Pam Zidarich, who lives near Midway Airport, says she wants new screens. She says officials need to "get off their duff and do something."