WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT

CYC--TOUR DE FRANCE

LARUNS, France — It's the final mountain stage of the Tour de France and Geraint Thomas has a two-minute lead over Tom Dumoulin entering the 200-kilometer 19th leg from Lourdes to Laruns over three major climbs. By Andrew Dampf. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos by 1730 GMT.

CYC--TOUR DE FRANCE-WOMEN

LOURDES, France — They ride every stage of the Tour de France before the men do. Over the same mountains on the same 3,351-kilometer route. Except there won't be a podium or prize money waiting for them on the Champ-Elysees when they finish. What these 13 amateur female cyclists hope for, instead, is recognition, respect, and the return of the women's Tour. By Ciaran Fahey. SENT: 800 words, photos.

— With:

— CYC--TOUR DE FRANCE-TASTE OF THE TOUR — A gastronomic, sporting and cultural glance at the next day's route. UPCOMING: 500 words, photos by 1730 GMT.

SOC--CAS-VALCKE APPEAL

LAUSANNE, Switzerland — Jerome Valcke's 10-year ban from football is upheld by the Court of Arbitration for Sport. CAS says the serious gravity of his offenses make his punishment wholly proportionate. SENT: 190 words, photo.

CAR--F1-HUNGARIAN GP

BUDAPEST, Hungary — Red Bull driver Daniel Ricciardo is fastest in the first practice for the Hungarian Grand Prix. There's a second practice. By Jerome Pugmire. SENT: 300 words, photos. Will be updated.

SOC--PALMEIRAS-SCOLARI

SAO PAULO — Former Brazil coach Luiz Felipe Scolari signs a contract with Palmeiras, returning home for the first time since his humiliation at the 2014 World Cup. Scolari is contracted to 2020 for a third spell with the Sao Paulo-based giant. By Mauricio Savarese. SENT: 240 words, photo.

BKN--ON BASKETBALL-NO KAWHI

LAS VEGAS — Deciding to not attend USA Basketball's minicamp in Las Vegas this week isn't a great look for Kawhi Leonard. There's no reason to still be silent, no reason to hide, no reason to remain as a now-international man of mystery. Apparently, Leonard doesn't see it that way. By Tim Reynolds. SENT: 800 words.

Other stories:

— GLF--EUROPEAN OPEN — Patrick Leed has the clubhouse lead by one at 8 under. UPCOMING: 200 words by 1900 GMT.

— RGU--SUPER RUGBY — History favors home teams Crusaders and Lions in semis. By Steve McMorran. SENT: 670 words.

— CRI--AUSTRALIA-HANDSCOMB — Handscomb denies involvement in ball-tampering scandal. SENT: 260 words.

— BBO--BASEBALL CAPSULES — Cubs stun Diamondbacks 7-6 with consecutive homers in 9th. SENT: 1250 words, photos.

