HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Zimbabwe's main opposition leader says Monday's historic election is likely to be flawed and that he will lead a campaign of peaceful protests if President Emmerson Mnangagwa wins in a disputed vote.

Nelson Chamisa, leader of the MDC party, said in an interview with The Associated Press on Friday that Zimbabwe's electoral commission has not adequately addressed concerns about the voters' roll and other voting procedures.

Chamisa says the MDC won't boycott the country's first election since the resignation of longtime leader Robert Mugabe after a military takeover in November. But he warns that there could be "civil action" by Zimbabweans if they conclude that the election was rigged.

Chamisa says any protests will be peaceful and that there won't be "civil war."