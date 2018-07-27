WEST WARWICK, R.I.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 27, 2018--AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALOT), a global leader in data visualization technologies, today announced that it has secured multiple commitments for its flagship ToughWriter series of flight deck printers following the Farnborough International Airshow. The show is one of the world’s largest aviation events for the aerospace and defense industry.

With its light weight, low power consumption and compact form factor, the ToughWriter 640 is ideally suited for the technologically advanced flight deck of the 737 MAX. (Photo: Business Wire).

“We received commitments from a number of major airlines that will be installing our narrow format ToughWriter ® 640 and full format ToughWriter ® 5 flight deck printers on the new Boeing 737 MAX airplanes ordered at the show,” said AstroNova President and CEO Greg Woods. “These contracts speak to the exceptional quality and performance of our products and solidify our position on this next-generation aircraft.”

The innovative ToughWriter 5 and ToughWriter 640 bring performance and operational benefits to the 737 MAX. ToughWriter printers provide significant weight reduction over competitive printers, substantial improvements in reliability, lower power consumption and Ethernet connectivity, enabling direct connection to electronic flight bags and other avionics hardware.

“Single-aisle aircraft such as the 737 MAX represent the fastest-growing segment of the commercial passenger jet market, and the long-term outlook for this segment continues to climb,” Woods said. “The inclusion of our ToughWriter printers in the Boeing catalog has helped to establish AstroNova as a global leader in the flight deck printer market, supporting the growth strategy for our Aerospace business. We look forward to building alliances with additional 737 MAX customers over the coming quarters.”

About AstroNova

AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALOT), a global leader in data visualization technologies, designs, manufactures, distributes and services a broad range of products that acquire, store, analyze and present data in multiple formats. The Product Identification segment offers a variety of hardware and software products and associated supplies that allow customers to mark, track and enhance the appearance of their products. The segment’s two business units are QuickLabel®, the industry leader in tabletop digital color label printing and TrojanLabel™, a leader in the light-production color label press and specialty printer markets. The Test and Measurement segment includes the Test & Measurement business unit, which offers a suite of products and services that acquire, record and analyze electronic signal data from local and networked sensors. The segment also includes the Aerospace business unit, which makes printers, networking hardware and related accessories. These products are used in the aircraft flight deck to print flight plans, navigation information and performance data and in the aircraft cabin to print maintenance data, receipts and passenger manifests. AstroNova is a member of the Russell Microcap® Index and the LD Micro Index (INDEXNYSEGIS: LDMICRO). Additional information is available by visiting www.astronovainc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information included in this news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact, but rather reflect our current expectations concerning future events and results. These statements may include the use of the words “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “likely,” “continues,” “may,” “will,” and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements, including those relating to commitments received following the Farnborough International Airshow, involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond our control, which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties, and factors include, but are not limited to, those factors set forth in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2018 and subsequent filings AstroNova makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The reader is cautioned not to unduly rely on such forward-looking statements when evaluating the information presented in this news release.

