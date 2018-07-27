LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 27, 2018--Infiniti Research, a world-renowned market intelligence solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest article on the top marketing strategies for pharmaceutical companies to make their product stand out.

The healthcare industry and technological advancements are very closely related. Current advancements are mostly intended to progress treatments and therapies. However, when it comes to pharmaceutical firms, technological developments bring about a change in the way the companies function and market their specific products – particularly due to the legal and compliance restrictions in many regions. But keeping themselves well-informed of all the new marketing strategies can help pharmaceutical companies to move ahead of their competitors and grow their business.

Top marketing strategies for pharmaceutical companies:

Marketing through influencers: A person whose existence is huge on social platforms and has appropriate followers is known as an influencer. The followers base of such influencers can range from hundreds to millions. Such influencers have pertinent posts on their page and targeting them can boost the growth of your business. Pharmaceutical firms that are looking for new ways to market their products should follow such influencers to increase their brand presence. For instance, if a pharmaceutical company is aiming patients suffering from diabetes then the influencer who is very active on any social media platform and had suffered the same disease in the past, can be approached positively to seek the attention of people suffering from diabetes. Similarly, influencers can be helpful in the case of medical devices or medical products. This is one of the best marketing strategies that can help pharmaceutical companies to expand their brand presence on social media channels. Messaging apps for pharma: At present, messaging apps are one of the most suitable marketing strategies to influence the target customers with reliable and valuable content. For pharmaceutical firms, it provides a chance to have a one-to-one conversation with their doctors, patients, and customers. But there are some security worries which are considered to be immoral, such as: Is the app giving encryption? Are all the regulatory compliance necessities of your pharmaceutical company fulfilled by it? Clinical trials recruitment is one of the most exciting application areas of such messaging apps. Chatbots for pharma: Chatbots are being used by many pharmaceutical companies to reply and involve with clients and also one of the most interesting marketing strategies. Chatbots are automated and programmed scripts that are used to communicate directly with the client and mimics the response and behaviour of a human being. Such bots can help manage requests like FAQs, questionnaires, and surveys. There are many ways in which pharmaceutical companies can use such chatbots to automate many time-consuming processes and offer more personalized services.

