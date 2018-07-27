TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 27, 2018--KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Artisan Preserve, its latest community of single-family homes located in Seminole. Artisan Preserve’s commuter-friendly location is just minutes from Interstate 275, Gandy Bridge and Sunshine Skyway Bridge and is convenient to area employers and medical facilities, including Bay Pines Medical Center and VA Hospital.

Artisan Preserve is located just minutes from local beaches, including Redington, Madeira, Treasure Island, St. Petersburg and Clearwater. Residents will enjoy the community’s proximity to prime dining, shopping and entertainment including John’s Pass Village & Boardwalk. Nearby Lake Seminole Park offers a variety of recreational facilities, including baseball fields, volleyball courts, a two-mile multi-use trail, picnic shelters, playgrounds and a boat ramp.

KB Home will host a grand opening celebration Saturday, July 28th and Sunday, July 29th from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. during which attendees may tour the elegantly appointed model home. Additionally, refreshments and family entertainment will be provided on Saturday between 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. KB homebuyers at Artisan Preserve may choose from five two-story floorplans which range in size from 2,200 to 3,200 square feet and include up to six bedrooms and three baths. Among the desirable design features that are characteristic of all the homes at Artisan Preserve include open kitchens, spacious great rooms and dedicated laundry rooms. Pricing begins in the mid-$300,000s.

“We know the distinctive floor plans and extensive design choices available at Artisan Preserve are popular with today’s homebuyers,” said Fred Vandercook, president of KB Home’s Tampa division. “We are confident that residents will love coming home to the privacy of their own gated neighborhood near some of the region’s most beautiful beaches.”

The KB homes at Artisan Preserve will be built to current ENERGY STAR® guidelines and include WaterSense® labeled faucets and fixtures, meaning they are designed to be more energy- and water-efficient than most typical new and resale homes available in the area. These energy- and water-saving features are estimated to save homebuyers between $1,464 to $1,872 a year in utility costs, depending on floor plan.

As part of KB Home’s distinct homebuilding process, buyers may personalize many aspects of their new home to suit their budget and preferences. After selecting their lot and floorplan, KB homebuyers may confer with expert design consultants who guide them through every aspect of the process at the KB Home Design Studio, a retail-like showroom where they may select from a plethora of design and décor choices, including countertops, cabinets, lighting, appliances and window coverings.

The KB Homes sales office at Artisan Preserve is located at 9075 82nd Avenue in Seminole. From I-275 South, take Exit 28/Highway 694 West/Gandy Boulevard heading west. Gandy Boulevard becomes 74th Avenue/Park Boulevard N. Turn right on Starkey Road and left on 82nd Avenue. The community entrance will be on the right. The sales office is open Saturday through Thursday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Friday from 11:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. For more information about the KB homes at Artisan Preserve or KB Home’s other new home neighborhoods, visit www.kbhome.com or call 888-KB-HOMES.

About KB Home

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) is one of the largest homebuilders in the United States, with more than 600,000 homes delivered since our founding in 1957. We operate in 35 markets in seven states, primarily serving first-time and first move-up homebuyers, as well as active adults. We are differentiated in offering customers the ability to personalize what they value most in their home, from choosing their lot, floor plan, and exterior, to selecting design and décor choices in our KB Home Studios. In addition, our industry leadership in sustainability helps to lower the cost of homeownership for our buyers compared to a typical resale home. We take a broad approach to sustainability, encompassing energy efficiency, water conservation, healthier indoor environments, smart home capabilities and waste reduction. KB Home is the first national builder to have earned awards under all of the U.S. EPA’s homebuilder programs — ENERGY STAR®, WaterSense® and Indoor airPLUS®. We invite you to learn more about KB Home by visiting www.kbhome.com, calling 888-KB-HOMES, or connecting with us on Facebook.com/KBHome or Twitter.com/KBHome.

