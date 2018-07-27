LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 27, 2018--Quantzig, a global analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest article on the four ways to strengthen your brand building strategy.

A brand is not all about the logo or its visual elements. A brand is as imperative for a company as the products or services that it offers. Customers usually buy from brands that are known to them or succeed in making a connection with them. This helps when you have a strong brand building strategy in place that is essential to a company’s survival. In today’s competitive marketplace, companies have to participate with one another and ensure that they differentiate themselves to boost sales.

A strong brand building strategy can help brands to gain an edge over their competitors in the market and plays a vital role in attracting more customers. But the challenge here is that developing an ideal brand building strategy is one of the hard steps in the marketing plan process. If you do not proceed with the utmost caution, there are chances of the company’s reputation going for a toss.

According to the analytics experts at , “A good brand building strategy can help companies to gain an edge over their rivals in the market and plays a vital role in attracting more customers.”

Ways to strengthen your brand building strategy

Invest in content marketing: Content marketing is a generally used brand building strategy that includes informing the customers rather than the simple promotion of the brand. In this method, a firm stream of useful information is given to potential clients or influencers. This approach helps clients to know how the brand approaches problems and they tend to grow a sense of trust in the brand. Content marketing is a type of brand building strategy that helps in charming customers by sharing something of value rather than trying to influence them to induce a purchase. Establish social media presence: At present, social media is one of the most effective marketing platforms available. Today, a firm’s activities on social media platforms have the capability to make or break their brand. Therefore, social media is unquestionably the most sought after brand building strategy today. Businesses are gradually becoming consistent users of social media platforms such as Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook. These are some of the best ways for a business to stay linked to their customers and address their concerns and queries. The feeling of remaining connected to the brand builds a sense of brand loyalty in the minds of customers.

Leverage testimonial economy: Modern customers no longer completely trust what business claim about themselves. They tend to authenticate those claims by evidence and feedbacks that others have given about the brand. The well-versed decisions that customers make today are mainly influenced by these testimonials. Therefore, leveraging the testimonial economy by developing a community of ambassadors who are ready to share their positive feedback about the brand is an extremely effective brand building strategy. Visit , to view a comprehensive list of the four ways to strengthen your brand building strategy.

Quantzig is a pure-play analytics advisory firm concentrated on leveraging analytics for prudent decision making and offering solutions to clients across several industrial sectors.

