CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 27, 2018--For the fourth consecutive year, The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) is the presenting sponsor of the Cincinnati Music Festival (CMF), and proudly announces its ongoing commitment to its home city as lead sponsor through 2022. Inviting music lovers around the country to reminisce, restore, and recharge to the beat in a way that # FeelsLikeCMF, the 3-day festival kicked off July 26 th at Cincinnati’s Paul Brown Stadium with an exciting lineup featuring Charlie Wilson, Jill Scott, and a dozen other R&B performers.

“During the past four years, we’ve witnessed the power of music and its authentic ability to encourage empowering messages, establish strong community connections, and foster an inclusive spirit while celebrating diversity,” said William P. Gipson, Chief Diversity Officer at P&G. “Ensuring the success of the Cincinnati Music Festival for another four years presents an exciting opportunity to continue our social and corporate responsibility to Cincinnati where many of our own employees live and work. This festival in particular allows us to connect with over 90,000 music fans and ignites a critical conversation that promotes economic, social and cultural development in our community.”

Last year, CMF saw a total attendance of 91,200 people over the three days, making it one of the largest urban music festivals in the United States. In addition to the Cincinnati Music Festival, P&G is also partnering with various community organizations and media in an effort to connect thousands of music lovers with the sights, sounds and spirit of the “Queen City” through musical entertainment, new experiences and by bringing P&G brands to life.

Continuing its mission to spark a meaningful dialogue that promotes positive change for Black women, P&G’s My Black Is Beautiful is honored to collaborate with the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center and Greater Cincinnati Association of Black Journalists on Saturday, July 28 th to host a community event, “Navigating Barriers and Possibilities.” This program will include an opening keynote regarding entrepreneurship advancement for women by Legendary Hip Hop pioneer, MC Lyte. Following, multifaceted journalist, writer and editor, Liz Brazile will moderate a dynamic discussion with a panel that includes Camille “Mimi” Borders, Terri Bolds and Dr. Robin Martin, to address barriers that confront Black women and the insights these esteemed panelists have leveraged to drive incredible possibilities.

Capturing the excitement of the weekend and bringing the events and conversations surrounding CMF to a national platform, P&G is excited to partner with the Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN) and their high-rated series, Love Is __ to give their audience an all-access look into the “best of the fest.” From celebrating empowerment amongst Black women at the community event to engaging with the festival’s hottest musical acts, and offering an up-close tour around P&G’s interactive brand experiences, the OWN audience can get a VIP view at all that CMF and P&G have to offer when these festival moments air throughout commercial breaks within the show’s August 7 th episode.

During the Cincinnati Music Festival weekend, Procter & Gamble brands, including Always, Bounty, Charmin, Crest, My Black is Beautiful, Olay, Pantene, Secret, Head & Shoulders, Old Spice, and Tide have designed experiences that continue the best of previous years while adding exciting new elements for festival attendees to transport to the nineties in a way that nostalgically #FeelsLikeCMF.

Visit the Goddess Patio Spa featuring a complimentary self-service beauty bar for hair touch-ups, stylist consultations and product sampling from Pantene Gold Series, as well as a product demo Beauty Bar from Olay, MBIB-branded furnishings, a Goddess selfie photo booth, and countless other product demos and trials. Hang out with Old Spice and Head and Shoulders in the Kickback Man Cave featuring product samples, sneaker cleaning services and so much more. Feel the certainty of clean by stepping into the Tide Spin Cycle experience. Enjoy Pre-show performances on the #FeelsLikeCMF Plaza featuring local artists and musicians. Stop at the Secret and Always Restroom Refresh Stations to cool down and freshen up. Grab snacks at the Bounty Concession Takeovers. Enjoy the go with Charmin Restroom Takeovers. # FeeltheWhip with Olay’s Regenerist Whip Installation and Light as Air photo booth. Create memories with the Crest Smile Patrol who will be roaming the grounds in their 90’s inspired tracksuits, snapping Polaroids.

Supporting Cincinnati Businesses and Fostering Community Connections

A 2018 study conducted by the UC Economics Center and commissioned by the Cincinnati USA Convention & Visitors Bureau shows the Cincinnati Music Festival presented by P&G provides a $107.5 million economic impact to the region, making it the largest annual driver of tourism in the tri-state.

Procter & Gamble invests in the communities where it lives, works and serves. The Company partners with local business and cultural entities such as the Santangelo Group, CMF retail partner The Kroger Family of Stores, 3CDC, Agar, Source Cincinnati, Vibe, and Radio One to bring events like CMF to Cincinnati. In doing so, P&G fosters connections that drive awareness, participation, excitement, and revenue for the city.

To promote a deeper sense of community, the Local Talent Search, presented by the Cincinnati Enquirer and Cincinnati.com, gives a local Cincinnati musician the opportunity to perform live on the CMF main stage during the festival weekend.

The Cincinnati Music Festival Presented by P&G will take place July 26 – 28 th, 2018, and will feature performers such as Charlie Wilson, Jill Scott, The Roots, Common, XScap3, Boyz II Men, and more. Tickets are on sale at http://www.cincymusicfestival.com.

Show your support at these events by tagging # FeelsLikeCMF.

About Procter & Gamble

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit http://www.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands.

About Kroger

Kroger, one of the world's largest retailers, employs nearly 400,000 associates who serve customers in 2,626 supermarkets and multi-department stores in 34 states and the District of Columbia under two dozen local banner names including Kroger, City Market, Dillons, Food 4 Less, Fred Meyer, Fry's, Harris Teeter, Jay C, King Soopers, QFC, Ralphs and Smith's. The company also operates 780 convenience stores, 327 fine jewelry stores, 1,342 supermarket fuel centers and 37 food processing plants in the U.S. Recognized by Forbes as the most generous company in America, Kroger supports hunger relief, breast cancer awareness, the military and their families, and more than 30,000 schools and community organizations. Kroger contributes food and funds equal to 200 million meals a year through more than 100 Feeding America food bank partners. A leader in supplier diversity, Kroger is a proud member of the Billion Dollar Roundtable and the U.S. Hispanic Chamber's Million Dollar Club.

About The Santangelo Group

The Santangelo Group, led by Owner Joe Santangelo, has promoted or co-promoted the Cincinnati Music Festival at Paul Brown Stadium since 2005. Prior to that, they promoted the Festival as the Macy's Music Festival, the Coors Light Music Festival, the Kool Jazz Festival and the Ohio Valley Music Festival stretching back to 1962. In addition to the Cincinnati Music Festival, The Santangelo Group promotes the Hampton Jazz Festival in Hampton, VA.

