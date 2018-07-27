LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 27, 2018--Global procurement market intelligence advisory firm, , has announced the release of their Global Mixed Tocopherol Category - Procurement Market Intelligence Report. This procurement report gives a detailed picture of the market environment and category pricing strategies from the perspective of the buyers and the suppliers. It also provides information on the top suppliers of mixed tocopherols. According to the procurement report, the mixed tocopherol supply market is expected to witness an accelerated spend growth momentum owing to the product’s wide range of application in various sectors.

SpendEdge’s procurement market intelligence reports for the food and beverage category offer valuable insights on strategic sourcing and category management, which will aid in the development of a sustainable and profitable procurement process for the buyers and the suppliers. Information on cost-saving opportunities allows the buyers to achieve significant cost savings. Additionally, SpendEdge’s reports offer insights on the risk management and procurement best practices for the category.

“ The buyers must procure non-GMO formulation of mixed tocopherol since GMO-formulated products pose adverse health hazards such as infertility, lower immune response, and accelerated catabolic activities,” says SpendEdge procurement expert Anil Seth.

The procurement experts at SpendEdge expect the following factors to play a key role in influencing the global category spend for the mixed tocopherol market.

Wide range of application High demand from the cosmetics industry

Report scope snapshot: Mixed tocopherol market

Suppliers selection

Supplier selection criteria Service level agreement

Cost-saving opportunities

Quantifying cost-saving opportunities Quantifying cost savings by negotiation strategies

Category pricing insights

Total cost of ownership analysis Overview of pricing models

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

