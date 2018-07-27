The Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh City Computer Association (HCA) Friday covering cooperation in smart city technology and services.

Under the MOU, Taiwan wants to introduce its smart city technology and services to Ho Chi Minh City and promote smart city exchanges between Taiwan and Vietnam, TAITRA said.

With a Vietnamese plan to turn Ho Chi Minh City into "Asia's Silicon Valley," TAITRA said that Taiwan has many years of experience in creating smart cities, in addition to strong research and development, original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and original design manufacturer (ODM) capabilities.

With Taiwan's experience and advantages in the construction of smart cities, future cooperation in agriculture, education, transportation and other fields between Vietnam and Taiwan can be strengthened, TAITRA said.

TAITRA Chairman James Huang said smart cities are the focus of development in major countries around the world and Taiwan has established very strong foundations in the information communication technology industry.

Important cities in Taiwan include Taichung, Taoyuan and Tainan, which are well-recognized smart cities, while the capital, Taipei, is a model smart city, according to Huang.

There are many large exhibitions in Taiwan related to smart cities, such as Computex and the Smart City Summit and Expo, which showcase the latest smart city technology and services, Huang pointed out.

HCA Chairman Lam Nguyen Hai Long said Taiwan has long invested in Vietnam and recently, a trend has shown that cooperation between Taiwan and Vietnam is not only in the economic and trade fields, but has also expanded into technology development and investment.

With Taiwan's advantage in technology and Vietnam's expertise in software processing, the MOU will bring greater opportunities to the two sides for development of new products and technologies, he said. (By Pan Tzu-yu and William Yen)