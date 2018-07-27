KENILWORTH, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 27, 2018--Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, today announced financial results for the second quarter of 2018.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180727005197/en/

“Strong commercial execution globally for KEYTRUDA, GARDASIL, BRIDION and other products led the company to deliver growth in the second quarter,” said Kenneth C. Frazier, Merck Chairman and CEO. “We continue to solidify our leadership in immuno-oncology and, along with our other key pillars of growth including Animal Health, we are confident in the strength of our business.”

Financial Summary

Worldwide sales were $10.5 billion for the second quarter of 2018, an increase of 5 percent compared with the second quarter of 2017, including a 1 percent positive impact from foreign exchange.

GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) earnings per share assuming dilution (EPS) were $0.63 for the second quarter of 2018. Non-GAAP EPS of $1.06 for the second quarter of 2018 excludes acquisition- and divestiture-related costs, restructuring costs and certain other items. Year-to-date results can be found in the attached tables.

Oncology Pipeline Highlights

Merck continued to expand its oncology program by further advancing the development programs for KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab), the company’s anti-PD-1 therapy; Lynparza (olaparib), a PARP inhibitor being co-developed and co-commercialized with AstraZeneca; and Lenvima (lenvatinib mesylate), an orally available tyrosine kinase inhibitor being co-developed and co-commercialized with Eisai.

KEYTRUDA

Merck announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) accepted for review a supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA as a first-line treatment for metastatic squamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), regardless of PD-L1 expression. The sBLA, which is seeking accelerated approval for this new indication, is based on overall response rate (ORR) data from the pivotal Phase 3 KEYNOTE-407 trial, which were recently presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 2018 Annual Meeting. The FDA granted Priority Review and set a PDUFA date of Oct. 30, 2018. Additional data showing a significant improvement in overall survival (OS) were also presented, making this the fifth study in advanced NSCLC in which KEYTRUDA demonstrated an improved survival benefit. Merck announced results from KEYNOTE-042, a pivotal Phase 3 study evaluating KEYTRUDA as monotherapy for the first-line treatment of locally advanced or metastatic nonsquamous or squamous NSCLC with PD-L1 tumor proportion score of ≥1 percent without EGFR or ALK genomic tumor aberrations. In this study, KEYTRUDA monotherapy resulted in significantly longer OS than platinum-based chemotherapy. These results were presented in the plenary session and during the press program at ASCO 2018. Merck announced interim data from a cohort of the Phase 2 KEYNOTE-158 study evaluating KEYTRUDA as monotherapy in patients with previously treated advanced small cell lung cancer (SCLC). Findings showed an ORR, the primary endpoint of the study, of 18.7 percent in patients in the SCLC cohort. Additionally, in a pre-specified exploratory analysis, ORR was 35.7 percent in patients whose tumors expressed PD-L1 with a combined positive score (CPS) of ≥1. These results, as well as other findings from the KEYNOTE-158 cohort in SCLC, were presented for the first time at ASCO 2018. The company announced that the pivotal Phase 3 KEYNOTE-048 trial investigating KEYTRUDA for first-line treatment of recurrent or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC), met a primary endpoint of OS as monotherapy in patients whose tumors expressed PD-L1 (CPS≥20). KEYTRUDA is the first anti-PD-1 therapy to show an OS benefit as first-line therapy for recurrent or metastatic HNSCC. At the time of the interim analysis, the dual-primary endpoint of progression-free survival (PFS) for patients whose tumors expressed PD-L1 (CPS≥20) had not been reached. These results will be presented at an upcoming medical meeting and submitted to regulatory authorities worldwide. Merck announced that KEYTRUDA has been approved by the China National Drug Administration for the treatment of adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma following failure of one prior line of therapy. This is the first and only approval of an anti-PD-1 therapy for advanced melanoma in China. The FDA accepted and granted Priority Review for a new sBLA seeking approval for KEYTRUDA as a treatment for previously treated patients with advanced hepatocellular carcinoma, based on data from the Phase 2 KEYNOTE-224 trial, which were presented at ASCO 2018. The FDA set a PDUFA date of Nov. 9, 2018. Merck announced that the FDA accepted for standard review a new sBLA for KEYTRUDA as adjuvant therapy in the treatment of patients with resected, high-risk stage III melanoma and granted a PDUFA date of Feb. 16, 2019. This sBLA is based on a significant benefit in recurrence-free survival demonstrated by KEYTRUDA in the pivotal Phase 3 EORTC1325/ KEYNOTE-054 trial, which was conducted in collaboration with the European Organisation for Research and Treatment of Cancer. The FDA approved KEYTRUDA for two new indications under its accelerated approval regulations based on tumor response rate and durability of response: For the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with refractory primary mediastinal large B-cell lymphoma, or who have relapsed after two or more prior lines of therapy.For the treatment of patients with recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer with disease progression on or after chemotherapy whose tumors express PD-L1 as determined by an FDA-approved test.

Lynparza

Merck and AstraZeneca announced positive results from the randomized, double-blinded, placebo-controlled, Phase 3 SOLO-1 trial of Lynparza tablets, showing women with BRCA- mutated ( BRCA m) advanced ovarian cancer treated first-line with Lynparza maintenance therapy had a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in PFS compared to placebo. Merck and AstraZeneca announced that Japan’s Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency approved Lynparza tablets for use in patients with unresectable or recurrent BRCA m, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-negative breast cancer who have received prior chemotherapy. Merck and AstraZeneca announced that the European Medicines Agency approved Lynparza tablets for use as a maintenance therapy for patients with platinum-sensitive relapsed high-grade, epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube or primary peritoneal cancer who are in complete response or partial response to platinum-based chemotherapy, regardless of BRCA status. Merck and AstraZeneca presented data from the Phase 2 Study 08 trial, which showed clinical improvement in median radiologic PFS with Lynparza in combination with abiraterone compared to abiraterone monotherapy, a current standard of care, in metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Lenvima

Merck and Eisai announced results from presentations of new data and analyses of Lenvima in combination with KEYTRUDA in four different tumor types: unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, advanced renal cell carcinoma and advanced endometrial carcinoma. The data were included in presentations at ASCO 2018.

Other Pipeline Highlights

The company also continued to advance its vaccines and HIV pipelines.

Merck announced that the FDA accepted for review a new sBLA for GARDASIL 9 (Human Papillomavirus 9-valent Vaccine, Recombinant), the company’s nine-valent HPV vaccine, for an expanded age indication for use in women and men 27 to 45 years old for the prevention of certain cancers and diseases caused by the nine human papillomavirus (HPV) types covered by the vaccine. The FDA granted Priority Review and set a PDUFA date of Oct. 6, 2018. China’s Food and Drug Administration approved GARDASIL 9 for use in girls and women 16 to 26 years old. Merck announced Week 96 results from the Phase 3 DRIVE-FORWARD clinical trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of doravirine (DOR), the company’s investigational non-nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitor, in combination with other antiretroviral agents, for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in adult patients with no prior antiretroviral treatment history. At Week 96, 73.1 percent of the group treated with once-daily DOR plus FTC/TDF or ABC/3TC achieved viral suppression as measured by the proportion of patients who achieved HIV-1 RNA of less than 50 copies/mL, compared to 66.0 percent of the group treated with once-daily ritonavir-boosted darunavir (DRV+r) plus FTC/TDF or ABC/3TC. These study results were presented as a late-breaking abstract at the recent 22nd International AIDS Conference.

Second-Quarter Revenue Performance

The following table reflects sales of the company’s top pharmaceutical products, as well as sales of Animal Health products.

Pharmaceutical Revenue

Second-quarter pharmaceutical sales increased 6 percent to $9.3 billion, including a 3 percent positive impact from foreign exchange. The increase was primarily driven by growth in oncology, vaccines and hospital acute care, partially offset by lower sales in virology and the ongoing impacts of the loss of market exclusivity for several products.

Growth in oncology was driven by a significant increase in sales of KEYTRUDA, reflecting the company’s continued launches with new indications globally and the strong momentum for the treatment of patients with NSCLC, as KEYTRUDA is the only anti-PD-1 approved in the first-line setting. Additionally, oncology sales reflect alliance revenue of $44 million related to Lynparza and $35 million related to Lenvima, which represents Merck’s share of profits from product sales, net of cost of sales and commercialization costs.

Growth in vaccines was primarily driven by higher sales of GARDASIL [Human Papillomavirus Quadrivalent (Types 6, 11, 16 and 18) Vaccine, Recombinant] and GARDASIL 9, vaccines to prevent certain cancers and other diseases caused by HPV, reflecting growth in Asia Pacific, primarily due to the ongoing commercial launch in China, and growth in Europe, partially offset by lower sales in the United States due to the continued transition to the two-dose regimen. Vaccines performance was negatively affected by a significant decrease in sales of ZOSTAVAX (zoster vaccine live), a vaccine for the prevention of herpes zoster, primarily due to the approval of a competitor product that received a preferential recommendation from the U.S. Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices in October 2017. The company anticipates that future sales of ZOSTAVAX will continue to be unfavorably affected by this competition.

Growth in hospital acute care reflects strong global demand of BRIDION (sugammadex) Injection 100 mg/mL, a medicine for the reversal of neuromuscular blockade induced by rocuronium bromide or vecuronium bromide in adults undergoing surgery.

Pharmaceutical sales growth in the quarter was partially offset by lower sales in virology, largely reflecting a significant decline in ZEPATIER (elbasvir and grazoprevir), a medicine for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus genotypes 1 or 4 infection, due to increasing competition and declining patient volumes, which the company expects to continue.

Pharmaceutical sales growth for the quarter was also partially offset by the ongoing impacts from the loss of U.S. market exclusivity for ZETIA (ezetimibe) in late 2016 and VYTORIN (ezetimibe/simvastatin) in April 2017, medicines for lowering LDL cholesterol; and biosimilar competition for REMICADE (infliximab), a treatment for inflammatory diseases, in the company’s marketing territories in Europe.

Animal Health

Animal Health sales totaled $1.1 billion for the second quarter of 2018, an increase of 14 percent compared with the second quarter of 2017, including a 2 percent positive impact from foreign exchange. Growth was driven by higher sales of companion animal products, primarily from the BRAVECTO (fluralaner) line of products that kill fleas and ticks in dogs and cats for up to 12 weeks, due in part to a delayed flea and tick season and the timing of customer purchases. Growth was also driven by livestock products, including poultry, ruminants and swine products.

Animal Health segment profits were $450 million in the second quarter of 2018, an increase of 14 percent compared with $395 million in the second quarter of 2017. 3

Second-Quarter Expense, EPS and Related Information

The table below presents selected expense information.

GAAP Expense, EPS and Related Information

Gross margin was 67.3 percent for the second quarter of 2018 compared to 68.6 percent for the second quarter of 2017. The decrease in gross margin for the second quarter of 2018 was primarily driven by the amortization of amounts capitalized for potential future milestone payments related to collaborations, the amortization of unfavorable manufacturing variances, in part resulting from the June 2017 cyber-attack, as well as the unfavorable effects of foreign exchange. The decrease was partially offset by a lower net impact of acquisition- and divestiture-related costs and restructuring costs, which reduced gross margin by 7.1 percentage points in the second quarter of 2018 compared with 8.7 percentage points in the second quarter of 2017.

Marketing and administrative expenses were $2.5 billion in the second quarter of 2018, comparable to the second quarter of 2017, reflecting the unfavorable effects of foreign exchange and higher administrative costs, offset by lower promotion and direct selling costs.

This article has been truncated. You can see the rest of this article by visiting http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180727005197/en.