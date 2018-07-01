TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Online giant Yahoo announced Friday it would base its Asia Pacific research and development center, the biggest outside the United States, in Taiwan, creating about 100 job opportunities.

Last year, Yahoo was merged into Oath Inc., a subsidiary of U.S. telecom and online group Verizon Communications.

The new product R&D center in Taiwan will help Oath replicate the successful experience of Yahoo TV Taiwan in Hong Kong and also bear responsibility for Australia and New Zealand, the Central News Agency reported.

The company has already set up a hub in Singapore and opened R&D centers in countries as diverse as Israel, India, Norway, Germany and Ireland, but the Asia Pacific center in Taiwan will be its largest venture.

Oath Head of Technology Atte Lahtiranta, who was visiting Taiwan for the announcement, said the island nation possessed the R&D capabilities and the technological talent necessary for the venture, making it the right location, CNA reported.

The new center would develop both products with local sensibilities while still being connected to the global marketplace, company officials said. The goal was to reach 2 billion users for Oath by 2020.

The 100 new employees would mainly be AI engineers, software developers and researchers, product managers and product researchers, CNA reported.