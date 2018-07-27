TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan's first ever domestically made wind powered boat was launched today at an event to promote the construction of an offshore wind electricity port in Taichung Harbor.

"Changhua O&M Port Cooperation Agreement Signing and CTV Launching Ceremony" was held this morning and was attended by Magistrate of Changhua County, Wei Ming-ku (魏明谷), Ministry of Transportation and Communications head Wu Hong-mo (吳宏謀), and Ministry of Economic Affairs deputy head of government affairs Tseng Wen-sheng (曾文生), among others.

The wind powered boat's berth and green energy port achieves a goal of Taiwan's green energy policy and showcases Taiwan's expertise in shipbuilding, according to the Taiwan International Ports Corp.

The new boat is a 176 ton, 26 meter long crew transfer vessel (CTV), which will be used during the construction and maintenance of offshore wind farms.

The boat is able to carry 12 technicians and costs NT$125 million. Two boats have been ordered and will be built by Lung Teh Shipbuilding (龍德造船).

The new CTV vessels and green energy port are part of the supporting infrastructure for Taiwan's ambitious development of offshore wind energy.

The Changhua Wind Power Port (彰化風電港) is expected to create 20,000 jobs and NT$700 billion (US$22.87 billion) in business opportunities over the next 20-30 years, according to the Liberty Times.

At the event, Wu said that Taiwan has world-class wind farms and the government's core policy was to support the creation of local and high-quality wind powered energy supply, reported the Liberty Times.

Wei said that the year-round operation of offshore wind generation at the Changhua Wind Power Port will increase local employment, promote development of the local economy and contribute to Taiwan's energy transformation, reported the Liberty Times.



Officials, politicians and businessmen at the event. (Image courtesy of Taiwan International Ports Corp)