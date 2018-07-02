TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The delegation led by the President of the Marshall Islands, Hilda C. Heine, was welcomed by President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) with military honors and a 21-gun salute Friday afternoon in front of the Presidential Office Building.

As this year marked the 20th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Taiwan and the South Pacific island state, President Tsai remarked that even though the world had changed so much over the years, “our countries have continued to deepen our collaborative relations.”

President Tsai said with the principle of steadfast diplomacy and substantive cooperative relations, Taiwan and the Marshall Islands continue to improve the welfare of peoples of the two nations. “We will use this state visit as a chance to discuss how best to deepen cooperation between our two countries.”

Having visited Taiwan for the third time, President Heine spoke in a tender tone that “Taiwan has always had a special place in the hearts and minds of the Marshallese people” due to common cultural heritage, shared principles of freedom, justice, and the rule of law, as well as admiration held by the Marshallese people for Taiwan’s technological development and innovation.

Speaking of the diplomatic ties that have lasted for two decades, President Heine said Taiwan is not only a diplomatic ally but also an economic and security partner. “Neither of our governments has wavered in its commitment to this very special relationship.”

President Heine also urged the two countries to work harder and remain vigilant to safeguard freedom, economic prosperity, and a safe and secure world for the next generations.

The welcome ceremony was followed by a bilateral meeting between President Tsai and President Heine.

Afterwards, the leaders of the two countries witnessed the signing of agreements on reciprocal visa waiver treatments and on collaboration in maritime law enforcement, with a state banquet scheduled later in the evening.

President Heine arrived in Taiwan on Thursday for an eight-day visit. Her previous trip to Taiwan was two years ago for attending President Tsai’s inauguration.

Before departing from Taiwan on August 1, the delegation will also visit several governmental institutes, including the Ministry of Economic Affairs and the Ministry of Transportation and Communications, as well as the Council of Agriculture, according to a statement released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.