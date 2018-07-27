School’s out! Families can make the most of summer by enjoying a special accommodation offer and other treats at Mandarin Oriental, Taipei. Guests booking the five-star urban retreat’s Summer Family Staycation accommodation package receive complimentary passes to the KidsAwesome Children’s Museum and can visit Taipei Zoo. Both adults and children will find the new summer menu at Michelin-starred Ya Ge appealing.

The hotel’s Summer Family Staycation package provides an opportunity for families to bond, offering a blend of educational activities and innocent indulgencies in a relaxed setting. Children are natural explorers, so the exciting learning environment created at Taipei’s KidsAwesome Children’s Museum with its 13 different themed exhibitions will appeal to their sense of adventure. The Summer Family Staycation package is available until 31 August 2018.

As a cooling treat on a hot summer’s day, Mandarin Oriental, Taipei’s Michelin-starred Chinese restaurant Ya Ge is presenting diners with a series of refreshing options made with fruit on its new menu. Seasonal Taiwanese fruits such as pineapple, mango, papaya, and other fresh local produce feature on the carefully crafted summer menu, which is available from now until September. Ya Ge can be found on the hotel’s third floor.