A key factor driving the growth of the market is the increasing use of ceramic foams in metal casting. Metal casting is a manufacturing process wherein molten or liquid metal is poured into a mold made of sand, metal, or ceramic containing a cavity of the desired shape. Upon cooling, this cavity holds molten metal and forms complex geometrical shapes. All the major metals can be made into castings, and the most common ones are iron, aluminum, magnesium, zinc, steel, and copper-based alloys. Metal castings products are used in many applications, including cars, trucks, planes, trains, mining and construction equipment, oil wells, pipes, toys, space shuttles, wind turbines, and nuclear plants.

This market research report on the also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period.

In this report, Technavio highlights the advances in the production of ceramic foams as one of the key emerging trends in the global ceramic foams market:

Global ceramic foams market: Advances in the production of ceramic foams

Technological advances have enabled the production of ceramic foam from industrial solid wastes. Glass bottles, graphite, and sewage treatment sludge can be used to produce ceramic foams. These ceramic foam products offer porosity of approximately 40%-70%. Ceramic foam products produced from industrial solid waste can be used for thermal and acoustic insulation application. These products are commonly used in building and construction applications, including blocks, rooftops, panels, grills, and fireplaces. Such ceramic foams exhibit higher thermal and chemical stability and mechanical strength in comparison to polymer foams.

“The ceramic tile industry generates large amounts of waste during various steps of manufacturing. Ceramic sludge solid waste mainly involves large quantities of alumina, silica, and other heavy metals. It can be used for manufacturing ceramic foam products,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on specialty chemicals.

Global ceramic foams market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global ceramic foams market by type (silicon carbide, aluminum oxide, and zirconium oxide) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The silicon carbide segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 40% of the market. This type segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The Americas led the market in 2017 with a market share of nearly 37% of the market share. The market share occupied by this region is anticipated to decrease during 2018-2022.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem Market characteristics Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market sizing Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered Vendor classification Market positioning of vendors Competitive scenario

