|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|71
|33
|.683
|—
|New York
|65
|36
|.644
|4½
|Tampa Bay
|53
|50
|.515
|17½
|Toronto
|46
|55
|.455
|23½
|Baltimore
|29
|74
|.282
|41½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|55
|46
|.545
|—
|Minnesota
|48
|53
|.475
|7
|Detroit
|44
|60
|.423
|12½
|Chicago
|36
|66
|.353
|19½
|Kansas City
|31
|71
|.304
|24½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|67
|37
|.644
|—
|Seattle
|61
|41
|.598
|5
|Oakland
|61
|43
|.587
|6
|Los Angeles
|52
|52
|.500
|15
|Texas
|42
|62
|.404
|25
___
|Wednesday's Games
Boston at Baltimore, ppd.
Tampa Bay 3, N.Y. Yankees 2
Cleveland 4, Pittsburgh 0
Detroit 8, Kansas City 4
Minnesota 12, Toronto 6, 11 innings
Seattle 3, San Francisco 2
Oakland 6, Texas 5
Colorado 3, Houston 2
L.A. Angels 11, Chicago White Sox 3
|Thursday's Games
L.A. Angels 12, Chicago White Sox 8
N.Y. Yankees 7, Kansas City 2
Tampa Bay 4, Baltimore 3
Minnesota 2, Boston 1
Oakland 7, Texas 6
|Friday's Games
Kansas City (Keller 3-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 6-4), 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Archer 3-4) at Baltimore (Cashner 2-9), 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Carrasco 12-5) at Detroit (Fiers 7-6), 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Lynn 7-8) at Boston (Sale 11-4), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (Gallardo 4-1) at Houston (Keuchel 8-8), 8:10 p.m.
Toronto (Stroman 3-7) at Chicago White Sox (Lopez 4-8), 8:10 p.m.
Oakland (Manaea 9-6) at Colorado (Freeland 8-6), 8:40 p.m.
Seattle (LeBlanc 6-1) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 6-6), 10:07 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Kansas City (Fillmyer 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 14-3), 1:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Clevinger 7-6) at Detroit (Liriano 3-5), 6:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (TBD) at Baltimore (Gausman 4-8), 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Odorizzi 4-6) at Boston (Porcello 12-4), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (Hamels 5-9) at Houston (Verlander 10-5), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 7-8), 7:10 p.m.
Oakland (Anderson 2-2) at Colorado (Senzatela 3-3), 8:10 p.m.
Seattle (Hernandez 8-8) at L.A. Angels (Barria 5-7), 9:07 p.m.