  1. Home
  2. World

China claims US Embassy explosion is an ‘isolated security incident’

Authorities also say the alleged perpetrator was previously hospitalized for psychological counseling  

By Scott Morgan,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/07/27 16:03
Crime scene investigators at Beijing blast site, July 26.

Crime scene investigators at Beijing blast site, July 26. (By Associated Press)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said the U.S. embassy bombing was an "isolated security incident" on July 26.

At around 1.00 p.m. on July 26, an explosion occurred outside the U.S. Embassy in central Beijing. The damage from the blast was minor, and only the bomber receiving minor injuries.

It is alleged that a 26 year old man from Inner Mongolia wanted to throw the home-made bomb into the embassy, but it exploded next to him.

The man's motive for the incident is still unclear, with Chinese authorities suggesting mental health issues are a root cause.

The Beijing Municipal Public Security Bureau said the alleged perpetrator, a man surnamed Chiang (姜) was hospitalized for psychological counseling and for treatment in regards to a "paranoid personality disorder" in 2016, reported Economic Daily.

Geng Shuang (耿爽), deputy head of the Chinese MOFA's Information Department said that "the police handled the situation in a timely and proper manner," reported Yahoo News. The assertion came despite video footage of plain clothed policeman harassing journalists and arresting members of the public at the scene, according to video footage posted to Twitter by China Correspondent for Agence France-Presse, Becky Davis and others.

Police also downplayed the incident, describing the blast as a "firework device" but eye witnesses told Reuters that they felt tremors from the home-made bomb.
U.S. Embassy
Beijing blast
China
public safety

RELATED ARTICLES

US embassy explosion rattles Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges
US embassy explosion rattles Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges
2018/07/26 17:47
Xi to request Russian support in China-U.S. trade war: report
Xi to request Russian support in China-U.S. trade war: report
2018/07/26 16:15
U.S. congressmen back Taiwan as airlines cave in to China's demand
U.S. congressmen back Taiwan as airlines cave in to China's demand
2018/07/26 16:10
Man explodes small device outside US Embassy in Beijing
Man explodes small device outside US Embassy in Beijing
2018/07/26 15:17
Taiwan to continue effort to maintain national dignity despite China’s bullying: foreign ministry
Taiwan to continue effort to maintain national dignity despite China’s bullying: foreign ministry
2018/07/26 15:03