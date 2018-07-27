TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said the U.S. embassy bombing was an "isolated security incident" on July 26.

At around 1.00 p.m. on July 26, an explosion occurred outside the U.S. Embassy in central Beijing. The damage from the blast was minor, and only the bomber receiving minor injuries.

It is alleged that a 26 year old man from Inner Mongolia wanted to throw the home-made bomb into the embassy, but it exploded next to him.

The man's motive for the incident is still unclear, with Chinese authorities suggesting mental health issues are a root cause.

The Beijing Municipal Public Security Bureau said the alleged perpetrator, a man surnamed Chiang (姜) was hospitalized for psychological counseling and for treatment in regards to a "paranoid personality disorder" in 2016, reported Economic Daily.

Geng Shuang (耿爽), deputy head of the Chinese MOFA's Information Department said that "the police handled the situation in a timely and proper manner," reported Yahoo News. The assertion came despite video footage of plain clothed policeman harassing journalists and arresting members of the public at the scene, according to video footage posted to Twitter by China Correspondent for Agence France-Presse, Becky Davis and others.

Police also downplayed the incident, describing the blast as a "firework device" but eye witnesses told Reuters that they felt tremors from the home-made bomb.