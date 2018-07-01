TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – China, Russia and Iran are the worst perpetrators when it comes to stealing business and other secrets through cyber espionage, according to a report by the National Counterintelligence and Security Center (NCSC) of the United States.

It was the body’s first such unclassified report since 2011 and had been compiled with assistance from a dozen intelligence agencies, CBS News reported.

China, Russia and Iran “will remain aggressive and capable collectors of sensitive U.S. economic information and technologies, particularly in cyberspace,” the news site quoted the report as saying.

Artificial Intelligence and the Internet of Things might even produce vulnerabilities which the U.S. intelligence community was not prepared for, the NCSC predicted, adding that cyber espionage was a low-cost and low-risk strategy to obtain highly valuable classified information.

The NCSC said the foreign spies were interested mostly in defense technology, energy, biotechnology, information technology, environmental protection and high-end manufacturing.

China and Russia had their security services review foreign technology in their countries, which could open a back door for the passing on of foreign business secrets to competitors in those countries, CBS News reported.

While government departments were often most at risk, foreign intelligence agencies would also target universities, research bodies and private businesses, the NCSC report said, warning that “the overall long-term trend remains worrisome.”