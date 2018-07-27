In this Tuesday, July 24, 2018, photo, North Koreans spend their afternoon in an indoor swimming pool at Munsu Water Park during a hot day in Pyongyan
In this Tuesday, July 24, 2018 photo, a boy enjoys himself as he cools off in an outdoor water fountain in Seoul, South Korea. A heat wave warning was
In this Friday, July 20, 2018, photo, Evangeline Garcia paddles a boat-load of piglets to safety at a flooded village in Quezon city, metropolitan Man
In this Tuesday, July 24, 2018, photo, pedestrians carry umbrellas as they walk in a crosswalk in Beijing. The remnants of Typhoon Ampil brought heavy
In this Monday, July 23, 2018, photo, monsoon clouds fill the sky as Indian laborers standing on scaffoldings work to construct a hospital building in
Indian men push a car past a flooded street in Ahmadabad, India, Friday, July 20, 2018. Hundreds of people have been rescued from flood affected areas
In this Tuesday, July 24, 2018, photo, villagers take refuge on a rooftop above flood waters from a collapsed dam in the Attapeu district of southeast
In this Tuesday, July 24, 2018, photo, Indian police men frisk a Kashmiri shopkeeper and people who took refuge inside a medical shop during a shoot o
In this Sunday, July 22, 2018, photo, Kashmiri villagers inspect houses damaged in a gun battle between Indian soldiers and suspected militants at Red
In this Tuesday, July 24, 2018, photo, soccer team member Pornchai Kamluang, his coach, and his teammates who were rescued last week from a flooded ca
In this Friday, July 20, 2018, photoA man walks in shade of a building in Tokyo. A deadly heat wave in Japan has many residents in the Japanese capita
In this Thursday, July 26, 2018, photo, girls dance in a studio at the Mangyongdae Children's Palace in Pyongyang, North Korea. Mangyongdae Children's
In this, Thursday, July 26, 2018, photo, guests take photos with their mobile phones during India Couture Week in New Delhi, India. The five day show
In this June 2, 2018, photo, dog handlers escort the greyhounds walking at the track of the Yat Yuen Canidrome in Macau. Macau authorities took in mor
A heat wave in East Asia has sent people looking for ways to cool off in the Koreas and Japan, while rain forced people to seek shelter in Philippines and China.
In other images from the Asia-Pacific region this week, people stood on rooftops to escape flooding of several villages in southeastern Laos, where an earth-fill dam that was part of hydroelectric project gave way Monday after heavy rains. Officials said rescues of the thousands of people needing help were completed by Wednesday, but more than 150 people are dead or missing in the disaster.
Eleven of the boys rescued from a Thai cave earlier this month were ordained as novice Buddhist monks in a merit-making activity to show thanks for their rescue.
