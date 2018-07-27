TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Ouyang Wen-chin (歐陽文津), a Taiwanese academic who teaches at University of London, has been granted the Fellowship of the British Academy (FBA), becoming the first Taiwanese to receive the honor in the 116-year history of the organization, reports said Friday.

A professor at the Department of the Languages and Cultures of the Near and Middle East, SOAS University of London, Ouyang expressed her excitement and gratification about receiving the award, regarding it as approval for her academic performance as well as her contributions to the world of comparative literature.

She told CNA in a telephone interview that it is her hope that in the future, the approach to comparative literature studies will be diverted from Europe and U.S.-centric to focusing more on works from other cultures.

In a statement released on July 20, British Academy remarked that a total of 76 academics had been newly added to the list of Fellows of the British Academy, in recognition of "their achievements in the humanities and social sciences."

Among the distinguished scholars, 52 fellows were elected from UK universities, while 20 were selected from universities in the US, Australia, the Netherlands, Germany, Hungary, Italy and France, along with 4 honorary fellows.

The academy now has more than 1,400 fellows, who will assume the responsibility of leading research on humanities for the country, according to the statement.

Works by Ouyang include Literary Criticism in Medieval Arabic-Islamic Culture: The Making of a Tradition (1997), Poetics of Love in the Arabic Novel (2012), Politics of Nostalgia in the Arabic Novel (2013). She is also the editor-in-chief of Middle Eastern Literatures, SOAS pointed out.

