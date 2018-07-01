  1. Home
Vietnam opens tallest building

Landmark 81 stands in Ho Chi Minh City, beating Hanoi's Landmark 72 into second place

By Matthew Strong,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/07/27 14:24

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Vietnam marked the opening of the country’s tallest building, Landmark 81 in Ho Chi Minh City, on Thursday.

The building is 81 stories or 461.3 meters tall, and replaces the 336-meter-tall Landmark 72 in the capital Hanoi as the country’s tallest edifice, the Central News Agency reported. The Bitexco Financial Tower in Ho Chi Minh City now ranks third at 269 meters.

The country’s largest developer, the Vin Group, started the project in 2014 with an investment of US$1.4 billion (NT$42.8 billion), according to CNA.

Landmark 81 includes a shopping mall measuring 50,000 square meters, a hotel, service flats, an observation deck and rooftop gardens. The building stands in the former city of Saigon’s eastern district of Binh Thanh close to its historic center and to the Saigon Bridge.
Landmark 81
Ho Chi Minh City
Vietnam

