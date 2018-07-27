  1. Home
  2. Society

Longest total lunar eclipse this century can be seen from Taiwan overnight

The total lunar eclipse will last for 104 minutes

By Scott Morgan,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/07/27 12:42
Total eclipse seen from Japan on April 15, 2014.

Total eclipse seen from Japan on April 15, 2014. (By Wikimedia Commons)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The July 27 Blood Moon eclipse, the longest lunar eclipse this century can be seen from Taiwan overnight on July 27-28.

The total eclipse will last for one hour and 43 minutes, according to the U.K. Royal Astronomical Society. In total, the moon will be partially or completely obscured by the shadow of the earth for 6 hours and 14 minutes

A total lunar eclipse occurs when the moon passes through the darkest part of the earth's shadow. The moon will appear to turn a reddish color, as light in the atmosphere refracts differently during the eclipse,

According to TimeandDate.com, the partial eclipse will begin at 2.24 a.m. on July 28 Taipei time, with the total eclipse beginning at 3.30 a.m. The total eclipse is scheduled to end at 5.13 a.m.

At the same time, Mars will be close to earth, making it appear unusually large and bright. As such, Mars should be easily seen by the naked eye, even in light-polluted metropolitan areas like Taipei.

Mars will next be this close to earth in 2035.

The probability of a simultaneous blood moon and total lunar eclipse is very low, reports say. 

Parts of Africa, Asia, Europe, and Oceania are lucky enough to view the spectacle, with North and South America out of view.  

TimeandDate.com has set up a live-stream of the event, in case you are unable to view it first-hand.
Space
eclipse
Total lunar eclipse
Blood moon

RELATED ARTICLES

Century's longest lunar eclipse to be visible in Taiwan 
Century's longest lunar eclipse to be visible in Taiwan 
2018/06/27 15:49
Taipei City offers free parking for electric scooters for the next two years
Taipei City offers free parking for electric scooters for the next two years
2018/04/19 18:19
FORMOSAT-5 carries hope of Taiwan's space technology development
FORMOSAT-5 carries hope of Taiwan's space technology development
2018/02/24 13:28
Taiwan researchers, engineers to meet President following FormoSat-5 mission
Taiwan researchers, engineers to meet President following FormoSat-5 mission
2018/02/23 16:37
Farthest photos ever taken, from nearly 4 billion miles away
Farthest photos ever taken, from nearly 4 billion miles away
2018/02/11 09:48