TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The July 27 Blood Moon eclipse, the longest lunar eclipse this century can be seen from Taiwan overnight on July 27-28.

The total eclipse will last for one hour and 43 minutes, according to the U.K. Royal Astronomical Society. In total, the moon will be partially or completely obscured by the shadow of the earth for 6 hours and 14 minutes

A total lunar eclipse occurs when the moon passes through the darkest part of the earth's shadow. The moon will appear to turn a reddish color, as light in the atmosphere refracts differently during the eclipse,

According to TimeandDate.com, the partial eclipse will begin at 2.24 a.m. on July 28 Taipei time, with the total eclipse beginning at 3.30 a.m. The total eclipse is scheduled to end at 5.13 a.m.

At the same time, Mars will be close to earth, making it appear unusually large and bright. As such, Mars should be easily seen by the naked eye, even in light-polluted metropolitan areas like Taipei.

Mars will next be this close to earth in 2035.

The probability of a simultaneous blood moon and total lunar eclipse is very low, reports say.

Parts of Africa, Asia, Europe, and Oceania are lucky enough to view the spectacle, with North and South America out of view.

TimeandDate.com has set up a live-stream of the event, in case you are unable to view it first-hand.