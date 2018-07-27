In this Tuesday, July 24, 2018 photo, Cardinal Leopoldo Brenes pauses during an interview where he talks about the unrest in his country, in Managua,
DIRIAMBA, Nicaragua (AP) — A pro-government mob shoved, punched and scratched at Cardinal Leopoldo Brenes and other Catholic leaders as they tried to enter the Basilica San Sebastian. "Murderers!" people shouted. An auxiliary bishop was slashed on the arm with some sort of sharp object.
The ugly scene in the normally sleepy town of Diriamba, an hour's drive south of Nicaragua's capital, was a dramatic example of how rapidly a wave of unrest has soured relations between the Roman Catholic Church and beleaguered President Daniel Ortega.
The church has tried to play a mediating role between Ortega's Sandinista government and protesters who have increasingly demanded his ouster amid demonstrations and clashes in which about 450 people have been slain.
Instead it finds itself increasingly targeted by Ortega and his backers.