AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from Latin America, Caribbean

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/07/27 12:01
In this Friday, 20, 2018 photo, Adalicia Montecinos holds her 1-year-old son Johan, who became a poster child for the U.S. policy of separating immigr

In this July 22, 2018 photo, wearing a mask of President Donald Trump, a supporter of Brazilian presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro arrives to the N

In this July 8, 2018 photo published on July 24, homes in the Puente Piedra shantytown light up the landscape around the Tony Perejil circus set up on

In this July 22, 2018 photo, a man keeps his cigarette above the water as he takes a dip in the ocean with his dog near Playita 16 in Havana, Cuba. (A

In this July 21, 2018 photo, a protester with her mouth covered holds a sign baring the Spanish message: "No more kidnappings, stand up Ecuador!" duri

In this July 18, 2018 photo published in late July, neighborhood children play as Ceanic Dieu repairs his net at home, located near the sea in the Cit

In this July 25, 2018 photo, pro-choice activists in favor of decriminalizing abortion wear costumes from the Handmaid's Tale, a book and now televisi

In this July 20, 2018 photo, Sandra Ramirez, a former leader of the demobilized Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, FARC, looks in the mirror afte

In this July 10, 2018 photo which published in late July, a vendor at the Witches' Market drinks coffee at her shop full of Andean weavings and embroi

This 2011 video frame released by Brazil's National Indian Foundation and published in late July shows an uncontacted indigenous man amid the forest i

In this July 21, 2018 photo, protesters hold signs with the Spanish message: "Get out IMF" to demonstration against the International Monetary Fund ne

In this July 24, 2018 photo a young woman cries next to coffin of Leyling Chavarria who he was killed when police and paramilitaries attacked a roadbl

This photo gallery highlights some of the top news images made by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean published in the past week.

In Honduras, Adalicia Montecinos was finally reunited with her year-old son Johan, who had been detained at the Arizona border and became a poster child for the U.S. policy of separating detained immigrants from their children.

An admirer of former Brazilian military officer Jair Bolsonaro wore a Donald Trump mask to show support for the politician as he announced his candidacy for October's presidential election.

Brazilian officials released video of an uncontacted indigenous man, whose name and home group are unknown but who apparently has lived alone in the Amazon for 22 years.

A mom-and-pop circus performed on the outskirts of Lima, one of about a hundred small Peruvian circuses managing to eke out livings in an age of internet videos and cellphones.

In Cuba, an ocean-goer balanced a cigarette in one hand and his pet dog on his shoulders. Haitian fisherman Ceanic Dieu repaired his net while lamenting that the sea doesn't provide as many fish as it used to. A vendor at the Witches' Market drank coffee at her shop in La Paz, Bolivia.

Ecuadoreans with missing relatives protested to demand answers from the government, while Argentines demonstrated against the International Monetary Fund. Pro-choice activists in Argentina supported legislation to legalize abortions by wearing "Handmaid's Tale" costumes.

Sandra Ramirez, a former leader of Colombia's demobilized FARC rebel movement, visited a beauty salon before taking up one of the 10 Congress seats guaranteed to former guerrillas.

In Nicaragua, Leyling Chavarria was buried after being killed when police and pro-government civilians attacked a roadblock set up by protesters demanding that President Daniel Ortega leave office.

Curated by photo editor Leslie Mazoch in Mexico City. On Twitter: @LeslieMazoch .

