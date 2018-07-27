A US military plane touched down in South Korea on Friday after flying to North Korea, where it picked up the remains of US servicemen who had been killed during the Korean war.

The plane landed at Osan Air Base outside of Seoul and was greeted by American soldiers lining up for a ceremony.

The transfer of the soldiers' remains to the US follows through on a promise made by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to US President Donald Trump when they met at a landmark summit in June.

It is one of the first concrete results of the summit, which primarily focused on the denuclearization of North Korea.

"Today, (Kim) is fulfilling part of the commitment he made to the President to return our fallen American service members. We are encouraged by North Korea's actions and the momentum for positive change," the White House said in a statement.

Thousands of soldiers missing

The number of soldiers whose remains were transferred remains unclear, though reports said that Pyongyang would return 55 sets of remains.

More than 7,000 soldiers are listed as missing from the Korean War, with around 5,300 believed to be in the North. Between 1990 and 2005, Pyongyang transferred 229 sets of remains to the US but stopped doing so as relations with the US over its nuclear program deteriorated.

The remains flown to South Korea on Friday are expected to continue onward to Hawaii, where they will undergo forensic investigation to determine if they are human and are those of American troops.

The war that never ended

The war which lasted from 1950-1953 and saw the Soviet-backed North invade the US-backed South. The United Nations eventually backed the US-led campaign. In total, the war killed over a million individuals, including some 36,000 American servicemen.

Their return coincided with the 65th anniversary of the 1953 armistice agreement that ended the fighting, but technically did not end the war between the Koreas because a peace treaty was never signed.

cmb/bw (AP, AFP, dpa, Reuters)