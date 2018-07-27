ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves have acquired left-handed reliever Jonny Venters from the Tampa Bay Rays for international signing bonus pool allocation.

The Rays announced the move after Thursday night's 4-3 win over the Orioles. Venters is the third pitcher Tampa Bay has dealt in two days.

He has pitched in 22 games this year — all but one as a reliever — in his first major league season since 2012. He pitched only 27 2/3 minor league innings between 2013 and 2017 because of a series of elbow surgeries.

Venters made his big league debut with the Braves in 2010 and spent three seasons there, making the All-Star Game in 2011.

