NEW YORK (AP) — For decades, a burning question loomed over one of the most important books of the 20th century, "The Autobiography of Malcolm X": What happened to the reputedly missing chapters that contained some of his most explosive thoughts?

The answer came on Thursday, when an unpublished manuscript of a chapter titled "The Negro" was sold by Guernsey's auction house in Manhattan — for $7,000.

The buyer was The New York Public Library's Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture, based in Harlem.

A library spokeswoman confirms that this was in fact one of the missing chapters.

For years, the manuscript of Malcolm X's autobiography — including the missing parts — was owned by Gregory Reed, a lawyer for Rosa Parks.