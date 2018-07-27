  1. Home
Heat warning issued for northern and central Taiwan

Orange heat alert issued for Hualien County, Taipei City, and Yilan County.

By Scott Morgan,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/07/27 10:55

(By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Central Weather Bureau (CWB) issued a heat warning for four municipalities in northern and central Taiwan today (July 27), with hot temperatures and high ultraviolet (UV) light expected.

The CWB reports that the maximum temperature throughout Taiwan will be between 32-34 degrees today. In general, southern Taiwan can expect rain, while central Taiwan has a reasonable chance of rain.


CWB weather forecast for July 27. (CWB image)

 The "orange light" warning is issued for Hualien County, Taipei City, and Yilan County and "yellow" light warning is issued for New Taipei City. These areas are likely to experience continuous high temperatures above 36 degrees Celsius today.  


CWB heat warning areas for July 27. (CWB image)

Residents in New Taipei City are encouraged to reduce outside activity, keep cool and hydrated, and lookout for those vulnerable to heat-related stress.

Residents in Hualien County, Taipei City, and Yilan County are advised to avoid strenuous outdoor activities, keep cool and hydrated, use ice bricks if necessary and care for those vulnerable to heat-related stress.

Throughout Taiwan, the UV rating today will be very high to extreme. An extreme rating is issued for Hualien County, Kinmen County, Penghu County, Taitung County, and Yilan County.
