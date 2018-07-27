Thursday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Chicago
|110
|000
|312—
|8
|9
|1
|Los Angeles
|101
|130
|33x—12
|16
|0
Covey, Cedeno (5), Minaya (6), J.Fry (7), Volstad (8) and K.Smith; Tropeano, J.Anderson (7), Alvarez (8), Bedrosian (8), Parker (9) and Arcia. W_Tropeano 4-5. L_Covey 4-6. HRs_Chicago, Delmonico (2), Palka 2 (14), Garcia (11), Abreu 2 (16). Los Angeles, Calhoun (11), Arcia (1), Kinsler (13).
___
|Kansas City
|000
|002
|000—2
|9
|2
|New York
|200
|410
|00x—7
|11
|0
Junis, Hill (5), Adam (6), Maurer (7), Flynn (8) and Perez; Gray, Warren (6), Dav.Robertson (7), Britton (8), Shreve (9) and Romine. W_Gray 8-7. L_Junis 5-11. HRs_Kansas City, Perez (16). New York, Gregorius (18).
___
|Tampa Bay
|000
|200
|200—4
|9
|0
|Baltimore
|000
|020
|010—3
|9
|1
Wood, Yarbrough (2), Romo (7), Pruitt (8) and Perez, Sucre; Cobb, P.Fry (7), Marinez (7), Scott (8), Wright Jr. (9) and Joseph. W_Yarbrough 9-5. L_Cobb 2-14. Sv_Pruitt (2). HRs_Baltimore, Davis (11), Schoop (15).
___
|Minnesota
|000
|000
|110—2
|8
|0
|Boston
|010
|000
|000—1
|5
|0
Gibson, Rodney (9) and B.Wilson; Johnson, Hembree (6), Barnes (7), Brasier (9) and Swihart. W_Gibson 5-7. L_Barnes 3-3. Sv_Rodney (22).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Arizona
|000
|240
|000—6
|9
|1
|Chicago
|010
|021
|003—7
|9
|0
Godley, Hirano (6), Bradley (8), Boxberger (9) and Avila; Chatwood, Duensing (5), Chavez (6), Cishek (7), J.Wilson (8), Butler (9) and Contreras. W_Butler 1-1. L_Boxberger 1-4. HRs_Arizona, Ahmed (13), Avila (5). Chicago, Rizzo (13), Bote (2).
___
|New York
|211
|300
|311—12
|14
|1
|Pittsburgh
|202
|000
|101—
|6
|7
|3
Matz, Sewald (7), Blevins (8), D.Smith (9) and Mesoraco; Kingham, Glasnow (4), Rodriguez (7), Feliz (8) and Cervelli. W_Matz 5-8. L_Kingham 5-5. HRs_New York, Flores (9), Cabrera (18). Pittsburgh, Harrison (6), Freese (6).