Thursday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE Chicago 110 000 312— 8 9 1 Los Angeles 101 130 33x—12 16 0

Covey, Cedeno (5), Minaya (6), J.Fry (7), Volstad (8) and K.Smith; Tropeano, J.Anderson (7), Alvarez (8), Bedrosian (8), Parker (9) and Arcia. W_Tropeano 4-5. L_Covey 4-6. HRs_Chicago, Delmonico (2), Palka 2 (14), Garcia (11), Abreu 2 (16). Los Angeles, Calhoun (11), Arcia (1), Kinsler (13).

___

Kansas City 000 002 000—2 9 2 New York 200 410 00x—7 11 0

Junis, Hill (5), Adam (6), Maurer (7), Flynn (8) and Perez; Gray, Warren (6), Dav.Robertson (7), Britton (8), Shreve (9) and Romine. W_Gray 8-7. L_Junis 5-11. HRs_Kansas City, Perez (16). New York, Gregorius (18).

___

Tampa Bay 000 200 200—4 9 0 Baltimore 000 020 010—3 9 1

Wood, Yarbrough (2), Romo (7), Pruitt (8) and Perez, Sucre; Cobb, P.Fry (7), Marinez (7), Scott (8), Wright Jr. (9) and Joseph. W_Yarbrough 9-5. L_Cobb 2-14. Sv_Pruitt (2). HRs_Baltimore, Davis (11), Schoop (15).

___

Minnesota 000 000 110—2 8 0 Boston 010 000 000—1 5 0

Gibson, Rodney (9) and B.Wilson; Johnson, Hembree (6), Barnes (7), Brasier (9) and Swihart. W_Gibson 5-7. L_Barnes 3-3. Sv_Rodney (22).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Arizona 000 240 000—6 9 1 Chicago 010 021 003—7 9 0

Godley, Hirano (6), Bradley (8), Boxberger (9) and Avila; Chatwood, Duensing (5), Chavez (6), Cishek (7), J.Wilson (8), Butler (9) and Contreras. W_Butler 1-1. L_Boxberger 1-4. HRs_Arizona, Ahmed (13), Avila (5). Chicago, Rizzo (13), Bote (2).

___

New York 211 300 311—12 14 1 Pittsburgh 202 000 101— 6 7 3

Matz, Sewald (7), Blevins (8), D.Smith (9) and Mesoraco; Kingham, Glasnow (4), Rodriguez (7), Feliz (8) and Cervelli. W_Matz 5-8. L_Kingham 5-5. HRs_New York, Flores (9), Cabrera (18). Pittsburgh, Harrison (6), Freese (6).