|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Betts Bos
|84
|329
|81
|114
|.347
|Altuve Hou
|104
|407
|64
|134
|.329
|JMartinez Bos
|97
|372
|74
|120
|.323
|Segura Sea
|95
|390
|68
|125
|.321
|MMachado Bal
|96
|365
|48
|115
|.315
|Trout LAA
|104
|354
|77
|110
|.311
|Rosario Min
|100
|406
|69
|125
|.308
|Simmons LAA
|93
|352
|50
|108
|.307
|Merrifield KC
|98
|384
|47
|116
|.302
|MDuffy TB
|85
|332
|34
|100
|.301
|Home Runs
JMartinez, Boston, 31; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 30; Trout, Los Angeles, 28; KDavis, Oakland, 27; Judge, New York, 26; Gallo, Texas, 25; Lindor, Cleveland, 25; Betts, Boston, 24; MMachado, Baltimore, 24; 2 tied at 23.
|Runs Batted In
JMartinez, Boston, 85; KDavis, Oakland, 77; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 73; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 71; Bregman, Houston, 68; Haniger, Seattle, 67; Lowrie, Oakland, 65; MMachado, Baltimore, 65; Bogaerts, Boston, 64; 3 tied at 63.
|Pitching
Severino, New York, 14-3; Porcello, Boston, 12-4; Snell, Tampa Bay, 12-5; Carrasco, Cleveland, 12-5; Kluber, Cleveland, 12-6; Morton, Houston, 11-2; Rodriguez, Boston, 11-3; Sale, Boston, 11-4; Gonzales, Seattle, 11-5; Price, Boston, 11-6.