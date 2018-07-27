  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2018/07/27 10:25
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Betts Bos 84 329 81 114 .347
Altuve Hou 104 407 64 134 .329
JMartinez Bos 97 372 74 120 .323
Segura Sea 95 390 68 125 .321
MMachado Bal 96 365 48 115 .315
Trout LAA 104 354 77 110 .311
Rosario Min 100 406 69 125 .308
Simmons LAA 93 352 50 108 .307
Merrifield KC 98 384 47 116 .302
MDuffy TB 85 332 34 100 .301
Home Runs

JMartinez, Boston, 31; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 30; Trout, Los Angeles, 28; KDavis, Oakland, 27; Judge, New York, 26; Gallo, Texas, 25; Lindor, Cleveland, 25; Betts, Boston, 24; MMachado, Baltimore, 24; 2 tied at 23.

Runs Batted In

JMartinez, Boston, 85; KDavis, Oakland, 77; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 73; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 71; Bregman, Houston, 68; Haniger, Seattle, 67; Lowrie, Oakland, 65; MMachado, Baltimore, 65; Bogaerts, Boston, 64; 3 tied at 63.

Pitching

Severino, New York, 14-3; Porcello, Boston, 12-4; Snell, Tampa Bay, 12-5; Carrasco, Cleveland, 12-5; Kluber, Cleveland, 12-6; Morton, Houston, 11-2; Rodriguez, Boston, 11-3; Sale, Boston, 11-4; Gonzales, Seattle, 11-5; Price, Boston, 11-6.