Palmeiras signs former Brazil coach Scolari

SAO PAULO (AP) — Former Brazil and Chelsea coach Luiz Felipe Scolari has signed a contract with Palmeiras, returning home for the first time since his humiliation at the 2014 World Cup.

Brazilian giants Palmeiras made the announcement in its social media channels on Thursday. Scolari's contract is valid until 2020.

On Wednesday the club fired Scolari's predecessor Roger Machado after a 1-0 defeat at Fluminense for the 15th round of the Brazilian championship.

Scolari was Brazil's coach in the 7-1 hammering against Germany in the 2014 World Cup semifinal. He was also in charge when the Selecao won its fifth title in 2002.

The coach's last job ended in 2017 at China's Guangzhou Evergrande.

Scolari's last spell with Palmeiras was in 2014, when the team was relegated in the national championship.