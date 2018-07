AP Weekly Sports Calendar

EDITORS:

These are among the top sports events of the week. Coverage of most of these events will move on this circuit:

FRIDAY, July 27

thru 29, France — cycling, Tour de France.

thru 29, Hamburg, Germany — European Tour, European Open.

thru 29, Oakville, Ontario — golf, US PGA Tour, Canadian Open.

thru 29, East Lothian, Scotland — golf, US LPGA Tour, Ladies Scottish Open.

thru 29, Hamburg, Germany — tennis, ATP, German Championships.

thru 29, Atlanta — tennis, ATP, Atlanta Open.

thru 29, Gstaad, Switzerland — tennis, ATP, Swiss Open.

thru 29, Moscow — tennis, WTA, Moscow River Cup.

thru 29, Nanchang, China — tennis, WTA, Jiangxi Open.

Edmonton — triathlon, world series.

thru Aug. 5, London — field hockey, Women's World Cup.

Wuxi, China — fencing, world championships.

SATURDAY, July 28

Basseterre, St. Kitts and Nevis — cricket, West Indies vs. Bangladesh, 3rd ODI.

New Zealand, South Africa — rugby, Super Rugby semifinals: Crusaders vs. Hurricanes, Lions vs. New South Wales Waratahs.

Kissimmee, Florida — boxing, Christopher Diaz vs. Masayuki Ito for vacant WBO junior lightweight title.

Los Angeles — boxing, Mikey Garcia vs. Robert Easter Jr. for Garcia's WBC lightweight title and Easter's IBF lightweight title.

SUNDAY, July 29

Budapest, Hungary — auto racing, F1, Hungarian GP.

Dambulla, Sri Lanka — cricket, Sri Lanka vs. South Africa, 1st ODI.

Lexington, Ohio — auto racing, IndyCar, Honda Indy 200.

Britain — cycling, UCI WorldTour, RideLondon-Surrey Classic.

MONDAY, July 30

thru Aug. 4, Kitzbuehel, Austria — tennis, ATP, Generali Open.

thru Aug. 4, Los Cabos, Mexico — tennis, ATP, Mexican Open.

thru Aug. 5, Washington — tennis, ATP-WTA, Citi Open.

thru Aug. 5 , San Jose, California — tennis, WTA, Silicon Valley Classic.

thru Aug. 5, Nanjing, China — badminton, world championships.

thru Aug. 12, Denmark — sailing, world championships.

TUESDAY, July 31

Basseterre, St. Kitts and Nevis — cricket, West Indies vs. Bangladesh, 1st T20.

WEDNESDAY, Aug. 1

thru 5, Birmingham, England — cricket, England vs. India, 1st test.

Dambulla, Sri Lanka — cricket, Sri Lanka vs. South Africa, 2nd ODI.

THURSDAY, Aug. 2

thru 5, Akron, Ohio — golf, WGC, Bridgestone Invitational.

thru 5, Reno, Nevada — golf, US PGA Tour, Barracuda Championship.

FRIDAY, Aug. 3

Sydney — boxing, Billy Dib vs. Tevin Farmer for vacant IBF junior lightweight title.

SATURDAY, Aug. 4

Lauderhill, Florida — cricket, West Indies vs. Bangladesh, 2nd T20.

Spain — cycling, UCI WorldTour, San Sebastian Classic.

tbd — rugby, Super Rugby final.

thru 10, Poland — cycling, UCI WorldTour, Tour of Poland.

Atlantic City, New Jersey — boxing, Sergey Kovalev vs. Eleider Alvarez for Kovalev's WBO light heavyweight title; Dmitry Bivol vs. Isaac Chilemba for Bivol's WBA light heavyweight title.

SUNDAY, Aug. 5

Kandy, Sri Lanka — cricket, Sri Lanka vs. South Africa, 3rd ODI.

Lauderhill, Florida — cricket, West Indies vs. Bangladesh, 3rd T20.

Brno, Czech Republic — motorcycling, Czech MotoGP.