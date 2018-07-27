OAKVILLE, Ontario (AP) — Robert Garrigus made a birdie after a rock saved his ball from water and had a one-stroke lead at 9-under 63 when first-round play in the RBC Canadian Open was suspended Thursday because of high wind and potential lightning strikes.

"Hit it right in the middle of the water, and it hit a rock and bounced over the thing," Garrigus said about the break on the par-5 13th.

The 40-year-old Garrigus won his lone PGA Tour title in 2010. He made five straight birdies on Nos. 2-6, then birdied four of the last six holes — three of them par 5s.

PGA Tour rookie Adam Schenk was second. He birdied the first five and last three.

Chris Stroud was third at 65, and Ben Crane, Hudson Swafford and Ian Poulter shot 66.