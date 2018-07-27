PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A federal appeals court has denied a request for a full court to rehear a challenge to a Pennsylvania school district's policy allowing transgender students to use bathrooms and locker rooms that correspond with their sexual identity, saying it violates their right to privacy.

A three-judge panel of the 3rd Circuit Court of Appeals in Philadelphia ruled in May that the Boyertown School District about 45 miles (72 kilometers) northeast of Philadelphia could continue to allow transgender students the choice of what facilities to use. That panel revised its decision Thursday to rely less heavily on Title IX in its argument at the urging of several other judges in the circuit.

Four judges dissented, saying they would have granted a full panel rehearing because of the larger implications of the ruling.