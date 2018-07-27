SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Work to demolish a former nuclear weapons production factory in Washington state may resume in September, about six months after it was halted when workers were exposed to radioactive particles.

The U.S. Department of Energy says it will implement extra safety measures for workers demolishing the Plutonium Finishing Plant on the Hanford Nuclear Reservation, which is near Richland.

The plant was involved in producing much of the plutonium for the nation's nuclear arsenal.

Hanford officials issued a report in late March that said a total of 42 Hanford workers inhaled or ingested radioactive particles when they were exposed during contamination events in June and December of last year. Radioactive contamination was also found outside plant offices and inside two dozen vehicles.

Demolition work was immediately halted.