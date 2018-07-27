LONDON (AP) — Documents reviewed by The Associated Press show the Moscow lawyer said to have promised Donald Trump's presidential campaign dirt on his Democratic opponent worked more closely with Russian government officials than she previously let on.

The documents paint a portrait of Natalia Veselnitskaya as a well-connected attorney who served as a ghostwriter for top Russian government lawyers and received assistance from senior Interior Ministry personnel.

The data was obtained through Russian opposition figure Mikhail Khodorkovsky's London-based investigative unit, the Dossier Center.

The AP was unable to reach Veselnitskaya for comment. She has previously denied acting as a representative of Russian authorities.

She has been under scrutiny since it emerged that Trump's eldest son, Donald Jr., met with her in June 2016 after being told she represented the Russian government.