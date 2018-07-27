WASHINGTON (AP) — Hispanic members of Congress are renewing their call for a national museum devoted to Latino history and culture, urging the passage of legislation to cover some of the costs.

Advocates have been pushing for a Hispanic museum since 2004, a year after the government authorized construction of the Smithsonian Institution's African-American museum.

Rep. Tony Cardenas, a California Democrat, said Thursday, "If we don't take charge, another decade is going to go by, another decade is going to go by, and the biggest minority population in America is not going to have a powerful presence in Washington, D.C., as we should."

A Smithsonian spokeswoman says there are no plans for a new museum or building, but she says the Smithsonian does offer "extensive Latino programming" and has hired 11 Latino curators.