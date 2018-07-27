NEW YORK (AP) — A New York doctor says he is sorry for posting comments online supporting a white-only nation and armed racial conflict.

Dr. Dov Bechhofer was removed from duty at the Montefiore Medical Center in the Bronx this week after an anonymous article on the blogging site Medium identified him as an online commenter on a website that promoted white nationalism.

The online poster wrote under the name "Dov." He called himself an ethnic nationalist and wrote about his opposition to racial intermarriage and support for proposals to expel non-whites from the U.S.

He also said he favored "'tempered' anti-Semitism," despite being Jewish himself.

Bechhofer confirmed that he made the comments and expressed remorse in a statement emailed to The Associated Press on Thursday.

He said his words were "hurtful" and "unjustifiable."